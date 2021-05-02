Can You Work As A Loan Officer?

Unemployment has really dealt with this country called Nigeria, to me i think the easiest job offer to get as a nigerian graduates who do not know oga’s at the top is the job offer of a loan/credit officer, i just wants us to share our opinions about this, will you accept the offer considering the troubles the job entails?

You give out loans to men and women who does business and they are to pay back either on a weekly or monthly basis, to collect money � sweet die, to return am as they have promised is a problem, even it does happen amongst us either with our friends or families when they seek for monetary help and you help them with it, it is when they are to return your money back to you, they start giving you stories and excuses of non repayment.

Would you advice someone who doesn’t have a job to accept such offers? thank you.

