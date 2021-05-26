The Central Bank of Nigeria has officially made the NAFEX Investor & Exporter forex window rate of N410.25 as its official exchange rate to the dollar. It confirmed this new official rate on its website on Monday night, after it had removed N379/$ earlier in May.

Few weeks earlier, the Punch had exclusively reported that the naira officially depreciated to N410/$, quoting the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele had said the drop in crude oil earnings and associated reduction in foreign portfolio inflows significantly affected supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.

“In order to adjust for the decrease in supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated at the official window from N305/$ to N360/$ and now hovers around N410/$,” he said.

It would be recalled that in April 2017, the CBN established the I&E forex window as part of efforts to deepen the foreign exchange market and accommodate all forex obligations. The purpose of the window was to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions.



SOURCE: https://punchng.com/cbn-confirms-n410-25-as-new-official-exchange-rate/