CCTV Footage Of Baba Ijesha Abusing A Minor Disturbing, But… – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has said the CCTV footage of actor Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, sexually abusing a minor is disturbing.

It would be recalled that when the police announced that Baba Ijesha was in their custody for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, Yomi Fabiyi was one of those who demanded to see the CCTV footage of the incident which the police said they had custody of.

The actor has now taken to Instagram to condemn the actions of Baba Ijesha following the release of the footage.

He, however, lamented that his hesitation to jump to a conclusion concerning the allegation against Baba Ijesha was taken to mean he was supporting the suspect.

He also condemned the act of using the minor as bait for Baba Ijesha who is said to have also molested the girl seven years ago.

According to him, “If the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence?”

Yomi Fabiyi said this in a statement titled, ‘It Is Criminal To Molest A Minor Or Use A Minor As A Trap To Gather Evidence.’

The statement read, “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor been sexually abused by a senior colleague, Mr Lanre Omiyinka a.k.a Baba Ijesha. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn this act, it is embarrassing and disappointing.

“I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping to a conclusion as done in a civilised society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the suspect, it is a shame a handful in Nigeria still engage in social media recklessness in the name of social media age. NOWHERE HAVE I SUPPORTED OR CONDONE SUCH, someone just placed the idea and many without caution jumped on it. If you are not enlightened, SEEK KNOWLEDGE.

“The only person free from arrest and prosecution is the young lady. Several red lines were crossed, IGNORANCE is never an excuse. The key question every honest person should be asking is, “if the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence? Where are the social services and domestic violence unit in Lagos State? Shelve press release and sentiments, swing into action.

“The law is sacrosanct and we all can agree a lot more needs to be done TO PROTECT CHILDREN IN NIGERIA. I am sad, we have failed many innocent children and it is time we rise to this challenge, THE WORLD IS WATCHING. Every Nigerian who honestly feel for the poor girl should take to the street in a peaceful protest, demand arrest of all connected to these ugly images, it is a cause worth risking everything for, do it for humanity and every innocent child.

“However, sentiment should never be an excuse to abuse the rights of every suspect or persons connected, that is the only way to achieve peace, fairness, justice and development. Thanks to the Lagos Police Commissioner and officers for their meticulous investigation and efforts so far. A society patient to balance a story seldom get misled or stand with lies. The media are doing a good job too. We want a safer Nigeria for every child.”



https://punchng.com/footage-of-baba-ijesha-abusing-minor-disturbing-says-yomi-fabiyi/