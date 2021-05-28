Certificate Forgery Suit: Obaseki Reacts To His Victory At The Supreme Court

1. The verdict of the Supreme Court on the certificate forgery case brought against me by the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2020 governorship election, is a vindication of the decision of God and the people of Edo State.

2. The ruling puts to rest the diabolical controversy contrived by opposition elements over my credentials and puts to shame the individuals that sought to swindle Edo people with falsehood and lies in pursuit of pecuniary gains.

3. The judiciary has once again, demonstrated that it is willing and capable of defending our democracy. I see this victory as a renewed call by God Almighty to rededicate myself to His service and that of the people of Edo State.

4. From the statement by the SC Justices, it is clear that they align with what Edo people knew all along, which is that there was no merit in the case. The controversy was diabolical and ill-willed. It is reassuring that the Judiciary has upheld the wishes of the masses.

5. I dedicate the victory to Edo people, who resolved to stand by me through it all despite the campaign of calumny.

I appreciate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting and holding steadfastly to the vision of our party for a better Edo State.

6. I am also grateful to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for ensuring a vibrant and fair Judiciary that upholds the will of the masses.



Governor Godwin Obaseki