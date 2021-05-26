Charly Boy Injured On His Face After Falling On His Scooter (Pictures)

Charly Boy Sufers Minor Injuries On His Face After Falling On His Scooter (Photos)

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has revealed that he sustained minor injuries on his face from an accident he had when he fell on his scooter, IgbereTV reports.

He shared photos of his injured face with the caption;

“See as I go fall on top my scooter Scatter my face.

Thank God am healing very wella.

All those wey SORRY for me God bless una.

All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!”

