Charly Boy Injured On His Face After Falling On His Scooter (Pictures)

By on No Comment

Charly Boy Sufers Minor Injuries On His Face After Falling On His Scooter (Photos)

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has revealed that he sustained minor injuries on his face from an accident he had when he fell on his scooter, IgbereTV reports.

He shared photos of his injured face with the caption;

“See as I go fall on top my scooter Scatter my face.
Thank God am healing very wella.

All those wey SORRY for me God bless una.
All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTjQUCnzkB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Charly Boy Injured On His Face After Falling On His Scooter (Pictures) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.