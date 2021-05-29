Checkout Nigerian Lady Who Started Flying Aircraft At 17 (Photos)

Nigerian lady from Borno state who Started Flying Aircraft at 17 and Became a Qualified Pilot at 18

– A Nigerian lady, Maira Bashir El-Kanemi, is doing exceedingly well in the air transportation sector

– The young lady started flying aircraft as early as age 17

– A year later, she got her qualification to become a certified pilot

Maira Bashir El-Kanemi is one young Nigerian lady who has an undying passion for aircraft and flying.

The young Nigerian lady was recently celebrated on social media owing to her enthusiasm for flying that has seen her achieve stellar feats many wouldn’t have dreamed of.

Maira, according to Arewa Facts Zone on Twitter, began flying aircraft at the age of 17. The Borno state indigene went on to acquire her certification as a pilot at 18.

The ambitious lady who has a dream of becoming the captain of a commercial airline is currently a drone and a Boeing 737 pilot.

A Twitter user @OvieAli shared a video of the lady in action aboard the pilot cockpit of a flight.

Nigerians described her as an inspiration and hailed her feats.

@DavidKahleed said:

“She’s a nice person o she’s always greeting you if u didn’t see her she will call you and greet you … She do dash my mother money too ..God bless you more Ma’am.

“I will save this video and show u when next i saw her in the office.”

@abdul_mairabo wrote:

“May she keep aiming higher! Stuck in the galaxies baby.”

@mekoloyoung stated:

“Dream that some one haa but this country wouldn’t let it come to pass, as we aren’t Steel hearted politians.”

The lady’s sister with the Twitter handle, @SoniaUzama, rejoiced on social media as she said that it was such a proud sister moment.

In one of her tweets, the lady said that their dad would have been so proud of Nwando if he was still alive.

“My dad would have been super happy today. The BC he would have sent wont be here. He most likely would have sent it to newspaper houses and all his WhatsApp groups (yes he is that dramatic). I really wish he was here to see my sister’s name and face everywhere.”

Source: https://www.legit.ng/1417776-maira-bashir-el-kanemi-nigerian-woman-started-flying-aircraft-17-became-a-qualified-pilot-18.html

Video of Maira Bashir In Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DLzvwyQhdk