Chelsea Players Celebrate Win, Champions League Final In Dressing Room (Photos)

Chelsea players and staff celebrated with joy after their win against Real Madrid in the dressing room.

Chelsea will now face rivals Manchester City in the Champions League final in an all-English final on May 29.

This is Chelsea’s first Champions League final in nine years, and the players started the celebrations in no time after heading to the dressing room.

With no fans inside the stadium, the players danced together with music playing in the background in the dressing room.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was the party starter, recording the squad dancing around and screaming with joy.

Chelsea’s kit staff also got involved in the celebrations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTA-h9Ww7eA