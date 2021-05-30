Chelsea Players, Coach Celebrate Champions League Final Win (Photos, Video)

Connect on Linked in

Chelsea Players, and Coach Thomas Tuchel celebrated in the dressing room after winning the Champions League.

Chelsea are now Champions of Europe after winning the final 1-0 against Manchester City.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the closing stages of the first half to make Chelsea Champions.

After the match, Chelsea players moved to the dressing room to start their party celebrations.

Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud showed off their dance moves with other Chelsea players.

Coach Thomas Tuchel also joined the celebrations, spraying champagne at his players.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yv8BYmcR88