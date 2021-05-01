Chelsea Vs Fulham 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Chelsea will aim to cement their position in the top four of the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge for another London derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues head into this tie following a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League, while Scott Parker’s side were denied all three points against Arsenal in heartbreaking fashion.

If anyone was going to stop Chelsea from taking a semi-final first-leg advantage back to Stamford Bridge, it was always going to be Champions League veteran Karim Benzema, who steered level with Raul on 71 goals in Europe’s elite tournament with Real’s equaliser on the night.

Christian Pulisic’s well-taken goal had given Chelsea a deserved lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, and while Thomas Tuchel may have been frustrated to only settle for a draw, the Blues have a precious away goal to take into next week’s second leg.

Saturday’s game represents Chelsea’s second London derby in the same number of gameweeks after a Timo Werner strike propelled them to a 1-0 win over West Ham United – one which saw them open up a three-point gap on their top-four rivals with five games left to play, and the Blues are in no position to relinquish their grip on fourth spot now.

For all of their successful endeavours away from home, Chelsea have not quite been able to hack it on home soil recently, as they have won just one of their last four league games at Stamford Bridge and were held to a goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion on April 20.

However, with the Blues’ resilient defence shipping just 31 goals all season – the second-best defensive tally behind Manchester City – goal-shy Fulham could see any faint hopes of survival further dashed in the capital, only a couple of weeks after an equally crushing afternoon at the Emirates.