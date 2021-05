Connect on Linked in

Once a farmer, forever a farmer.

Baba of Africa, Former President of Nigeria (1999 – 2007) Chief Olusegun Obasanjo visiting his yam and maize farm in Ibogun Olaogun, Ogun State, Nigeria.

‘To feed our people we must first feed our soil.’

Olusegun Obasanjo

Photos – 10 May 2021: @TheMomenTographer – Instagram