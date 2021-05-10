Chief Of Staff, Gambari Confirms A ‘Foolish Attempt’ To Burgle His House In Aso Rock

Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there was an attempt to burgle his residence in Aso Rock according to President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu.

Peoples Gazette had reported about an alleged robbery incident in Aso Rock.

Garba Shehu tweeted:

The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.



