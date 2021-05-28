Children’s Day: Tony Elumelu Gives Rich Family Goal In New Photos With His Kids

Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has taken to social media to celebrate his kids on Children’s Day, Igbere TV reports.

The founder of Heirs Holdings shared adorable photos of his children and said every day is an adventure with them.

In one of the photos, he could be seen with four of the girls. The businessman has seven kids – five girls and two twin boys.

He captioned the cute photos:

“Everyday is a new adventure with these ones. Happy Children’s Day.”

