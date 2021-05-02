Chimamanda Adichie’s Mum Buried (Photos, Video)

Connect on Linked in

Mrs Grace Ifeoma Adichie, mother of author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been buried in her hometown Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday May 1, IgbereTV reports.

Mrs Grace Ifeoma Adichie was the first female Registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Mrs. Adichie’s funeral mass took place at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Abba, the Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese. Chimamanda’s husband, Ivara Esege, attended the burial ceremony.

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HZRUAQPtlY

https://igberetvnews.com/1388977/chimamanda-ngozi-adichies-mum-buried-photos-video/