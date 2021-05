Cholera outbreak in Bauchi State has killed no fewer than 20 people in the state, the state government has disclosed.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed this at a press conference held at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Bauchi on Tuesday.

