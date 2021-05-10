Churchill Welcomes Actress Rosy Meurer As She Returns To Nigeria With Their Son (Pix)

Olakunle Churchill Welcomes His Wife, Rosy Meurer, As She Returns To Nigeria With Their Son (Video)

Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has given his wife Rosy Meurer a warm welcome when she arrived Nigeria with their son, King Churchill Jnr; and a video of him welcoming Rosy with a kiss was shared on his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

Churchill captioned the video;

”My dear, thank you for your love and loyalty, I adore you with all my being. Congratulations on this Mother’s Day, you are exceptional and unique! Welcome back home with King Churchill Jnr.”

They welcomed their baby boy, King Churchill Jnr. in March.