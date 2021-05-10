College Staff Reinstated After ‘Showing Remorse’ Over Forgery, Sexual Harassment

Six staff members of the Kwara College of Education, Ilorin, demoted about two years ago over alleged certificate forgery, extortion of students and sexual harassment, have been reinstated, the provost of the college, Professor AbdulRaheem Yusuf, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to the provost, the six demoted staff, including one academic staff, were pardoned based on concrete evidence before the council that vindicated them.

The provost, who did not mention the names of the six reinstated staff, however, said five of the affected workers involved in the certificate forgery are from the non-academic staff, while one is an academic staff that was involved in sexual harassment.

“The college reinstated the staff to their normal level and pardoned them after they showed remorse and consideration of the trauma they have passed through with a recommendation of the appointment and promotion committee of the College,” Mr Yusuf said.

He condemned what he described as insinuations from some quarters that there is a crisis at the college.

“It is an unfounded rumour that there is a crisis or a crisis looming at the college since the relationship between the college council and workers is cordial and will continue to be so,” the provost said.



