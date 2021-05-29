Comedian Cute Abiola Marries Ibadan Lady, Dumps Adeherself (Video)

Connect on Linked in

Popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola, has dumped influencer, Adeherself, 6 months after he engaged her for an Ibadan lady.

NAIRAFAME recalls that in December, 2020, Adeherself described the Christmas as her best ever.

Sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, She tagged Abiola and wrote: “best Christmas ever! @thecuteabiola”

However, Cute Abiola started his marriage rite with an Ibadan girl today.

