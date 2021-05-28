Comedian Pankeeroy Released After Five Weeks In EFCC Custody (Pix)

Instagram comedian Oliver Nwagbo, also known as Pankeeroy, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Igbere TV reports.

The Redeemer University computer science graduate confirmed his release in a statement by his lawyers uploaded to Instagram on Friday, May 28.

He tagged the post; “MY OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE.”

According to the statement issued on his behalf by White Stone Solicitor and Consultancy, there was no petition against the comedian prior to his arrest by the anti-graft agency.

“It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and, as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client.

“Upon questioning and facts findings by officers of the Commission, our client was released as there was no form of nexus linking him to the purported commission of the investigated crime,” the statement signed by Tope Salami read in part.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPaMJwBJqI7/?utm_medium=copy_link

Pankeeroy was arrested on Wednesday, April 20 at James Court, Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC said the arrest was based on verified intelligence received by the commission.

Pankeeroy allegedly posed as a seller who trades Bitcoin vouchers using a platform to defraud unsuspecting victims.

A Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000 was recovered from him.

Investigations also revealed that he had N22,300,000 worth of Bitcoin in his blocked chain account.

He was paraded on Thursday, April 21 alongside 34 others.

The comedian spent five weeks in EFCC detention.