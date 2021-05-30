Computer Room Affected As Gunmen Burn Immigration Office In Abia (Photos, Video)

The Nigeria Immigration Service is currently counting its losses following the attack on its facility located in Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, Abia state, ABN TV reports.

Recall that unidentified gunmen had at about 9pm on Saturday, launched an attack on the security formation, razing a part of it completely.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SpG_2Z_do8

A source who spoke to ABN TV said it is not certain that normal business operations will soon resume in the attacked facility as key offices and equipment were burnt in the Saturday attack.

Among other items affected include, passport section, passport control office, reception, ICT though not sever as well as office in charge of investigation.

Several files were also burnt in the attack while staff were restricted access to the computer room said to have been serious affected.

All efforts to speak with the Public Relations Officer of immigration Abia command proved abortive.

The attack came few hours after unknown gunmen attacked the state CID Office located in Umuagu Umuahia.

No human casualty was reported in the attacks.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/computer-room-sensitive-machines-affected-as-gunmen-raze-immigration-office-in-abia-photos-video/