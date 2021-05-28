Constitution Review Will Not Solve Nigeria’s Problem – Afenifere

The pan Yoruba Socio-political association, Afenifere, has stated that the move to review the constitution by the Senate will not solve the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria.

The group, which stated this on Thursday, emphasized that the constitution review was an exercise in futility.

According to the General Secretary of the group, Sola Ebiseni during an interview, Afenifere decided not to submit memorandum at the public hearing because the session of the two arms of the National Assembly, since 2007, had embarked on the same jamboree of constitutional amendment spending public funds on public hearings, without any result.

He added that Afenifere believed in the restructuring of the country and true federalism as he emphasized that the National Assembly must also be discussed in the process of restructuring.

He added the “we cannot claim to be in a democracy and be governed by a constitution that does not emanate by the people. Amendment will not cure the anomalies.You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.”

The General Secretary of the group maintained that the exercise called for questioning following the condemnation of the declarations of the Southern Governors in support of restructuring by both the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives while the Committees.

