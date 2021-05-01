Continue With My Job Or Complete Masters Program

Hello nairalanders pls I need your unbiased advice.

So I started my MSc program long before the lockdown since I had no job and needed to upgrade, after class work and examination the lockdown couldn’t allow me complete my project lab work, all these while I was actively looking for a job.

Luckily I got one with a private firm and decent pay (110k) but doesn’t give me time to do any other thing, now my project defence is in a months time, I applied for 6 weeks leave without pay so I can concentrate and complete my project and defence since my job is overly demanding but was denied.

My only option is to resign and come back to re-apply for the job after my defense, I seriously need this job because I have alot of financial responsibilities at the moment.

I am tempted to to let go of the defence for now and focus on the job till am financially stable.

Pls I need your candid advice.