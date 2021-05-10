Councillor Who Built Bridge With Fund Meant To Buy Her Official Car Rejects Donations

Few days ago, the unusual act of service of a councillor named Hon. Onem Tyna Miracle to the people of her community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state shocked Nigerians.

The honourable councillor was reported to have used money she was given to purchase her official car to complete the building project of a bridge linking two communities in Ogbia LGA. Even when the community chiefs tried to discourage her from embarking on the project because they thought it might be too big for her to handle, she insisted that she was going to embark on it even if it was the only thing she can do for her people as councillor. She adds that this is a sacrifice she had to make because she sees it as something more important than driving a car at the moment.

Her story, after it was reported attracted a lot of commendations from Nigerians on social media who praised the selfless attitude she displayed to alleviate the sufferings of her people.

Today, Hon. Onem Tyna Miracle has just revealed on her Twitter handle that she will be turning down donations from Nigerians for any purpose whatsoever. While she appreciates the gesture of those behind the donations, she said she wants to focus on making lasting impact with the little at her disposal and believes that the Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Duoye Diri, will give her the support she needs to do more for her people.

This is obviously the kind of leadership qualities a lot of Nigerians will like see our elected leaders display more often. I pray Hon. Onem Tyna will continue to imbibe these leadership qualities as she moves up the ladder in her career as a politician.

PUBLIC NOTICE

After due consultations from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad. I want to formally DECLINE the offer to raise a GoFundMe or any form of CrowdFunding for any purpose whatsoever.

I appreciate every effort so far, but this decision is necessary and does

not mean to make anyone feel bad.

While I am focus on making lasting impact within the little at my disposal, I know and I believe without doubt that H.E Senator Douye Diri will support me 2 do more for the people.

Let’s all stay focused on being a true Servant to the people.



https://twitter.com/OnemTyna/status/1391266852052025347?s=19