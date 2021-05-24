‘Count Me Out Of Plan To Attack Senator Kalu’s Home’

A UK-based lawyer, Barr. Chukwuma Obidike has dissociated himself from an online publication in which his name was mentioned in relation to a planned attack in Igbere, home of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate.

The name Chukwuma Obidike was in the said publication referred to as a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB who singled out home of Sen. Kalu for attack.

The said publication reads; “Sen. Abaribe Allegedly Incites IPOB To Attack Orji Uzor Kalu’s Country Home”

But in a chat with ABN TV, Mr. Obidike said he has no link with any planned attack in Igbere, Sen. Kalu’s country home.

According to Obidike who said he never spoke with any news medium, neither did he reach any agreement with Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, the alleged sponsor of the attack.

He described himself as a simple lawyer who has been living all his life in UK without any interest in Nigerian politics.

He called on members of the general public to ignore said publication, insisting that he has no connection with the publication neither has he any link with any move to attack Sen. Kalu’s home.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/count-me-out-of-alleged-plan-to-attack-sen-kalus-home-chukwuma-obidike/