Covenant University Recruits 103 International Visiting Scholars – VC

“Some of the international grants won by the university includes the Commonwealth future climate research cohort, the European union grant for intra Africa mobility scheme, Association of commonwealth grant and UNESCO chair on plant biotechnology.

On the International Visiting Scholar programme, a university strategic initiative to increase international faculty participation in scholarly and scientific productivity and profile of the university.

Through a short appointment, foreign scholars teach undergraduate and post graduate students thus raising the diversity of the system making the students more cosmopolitan in knowledge and experience.

Under this program, the university has now engaged in 103 international scholars for the 2020/2021 session.”

Vice Chancellor – Prof. Humphrey Adebayo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcPJEsvEPNc