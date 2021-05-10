The Federal Government has re-introduced a nationwide 12am to 4am curfew as part of efforts to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, disclosed this at a press briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mohammed said the curfew would take effect from midnight on Monday, May 10.

He also said with effect from Tuesday, night clubs, gyms, and others would remain closed till further notice.

He said gatherings of religious groups and weddings among others have been reduced to 50 percent attendance, while official engagements, meetings, and conferences should continue to hold virtually.



https://punchng.com/breaking-covid-19-fg-returns-curfew-restriction-on-mass-gatherings/?utm_source=telegram&utm_medium=social&&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true