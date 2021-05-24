Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The Serie A Golden Boot

Only one player in history has finished as top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo �

Cristiano Ronaldo etches his name in the history books once again!

� 2007-08: Premier League Golden Boot winner

� 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15: La Liga Golden Boot winner

� 2020-21: Serie A Golden Boot winner

He’s now won the Golden Boot in three of Europe’s top five leagues.

