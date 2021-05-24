Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The Serie A Golden Boot

Only one player in history has finished as top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.
Cristiano Ronaldo etches his name in the history books once again!
� 2007-08: Premier League Golden Boot winner
� 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15: La Liga Golden Boot winner
� 2020-21: Serie A Golden Boot winner
He’s now won the Golden Boot in three of Europe’s top five leagues.
