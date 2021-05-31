Customs: Hameed Ali Breaks Record, Generates N799 Billion In 5 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has generated N799 billion revenue between January and May 2021, a record-breaking feat in the history of the service.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Joseph Attah, disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Mr Attah said that the revenue was higher compared with what was realised in the same period in 2020, adding that there is positive difference of N226.1 billion.

This, he added, was possible due to strict implementation of all extant rules governing imports, exports and excise in the country.

He noted that the strategic deployment of officers and automation of the processes and regulations also contributed to the feat achieved.

According to him, increasing inclination of officers and men to put national interest above selves also responsible for the improvement of revenue.

He said other reasons were robust stakeholders sensitisation, increasing level of compliance from stakeholders and improved working relation with the National Assembly.

The spokesperson added that the management under the leadership of Hameed Ali had continued to take strategic actions that would impact positively on national economy and security.



https://dailynigerian.com/customs-hameed-ali-breaks/