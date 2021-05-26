Dare Adeboye’s Widow, Temi Celebrates Her Birthday (Photo)

Temiloluwa Adeboye, widow of the late Pastor Dare Adeboye son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on Wednesday clocked a year older, Igbere TV reports.

Temi, as she is fondly called by members of the church, had three daughters with her husband before his death on May 4.

Her brother-in-law Leke Adeboye, who is also the last son of the RCCG leader Pastor Enoch Adeboye, celebrated her in a post to Instagram.

At the Evening of Worship and Tribute held at the RCCG, House of Favour, Redemption Camp on May 9, Temi said her husband was not afraid of death, and that she was sure he was in heaven.

She also said her husband told her before his death that if he died, he knew he was fulfilled because he had done what God asked him to do.

“He said if I die today, I know I am fulfilled, I have done what the Lord has asked me to do, he was not afraid of death,” she said. “He was not afraid. It is not a matter of time but how well and he lived a good life, he lived to the glory of God. He lived, he served God. His life was dedicated to Christ and that is why I am sure that he is heaven.”



Dare died in Eket, Akwa Ibom State where he was based with his family.

The 42-year-old was the assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death.