Davido Calls His Ex-Fiancé, Chioma, “Mama Ify” On Her 26th Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWhbSvh–E8

Dmw boss, Davido, has wished his ex fiancee and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, who turned 26 today, a happy birthday.

Any hope that there might still be chances of rebuilding the broken romantic relationship between them has been quenched after he referred to her as ‘Mama Ify’ instead of the usual ‘Wifey’ or ‘Assurance.

Sadly, there seems to be no more assurance as she is now “Mama Ify”

Sharing one of Chioma’s birthday photos on his Insta story, Davido wished Chef Chi a happy birthday saying:

“All God’s blessings on your birthday today, make it a great one Mama Ify”.

Chioma in reaction, sent a simple ‘Thank you ‘.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWhbSvh–E8