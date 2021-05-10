DavidoAt10: Here Are 10 Times The Hitmaker Impressed Us On Guest Features

It seems just like a short time. Ten years ago, Davido came through with his joyous debut single, Back When which kickstarted his music journey. When he would follow it up with the boastful, smash hit, Dami Duro, occupants of the universe knew at that point, a new star had penetrated the planet.

The next ten years that will follow will be a trajectory involving controversies, endless hit songs and of course enormous awards and feats that have not stopped trooping in.

We are in awe of Davido’s music making prowess and we look back at ten songs where he stamped his presence, utilizing his glossy vocals as an attraction to listeners.

Here are ten times he impressed us on guest features.

1. Tekno — Holiday feat. Davido

At this time span, both Davido and Tekno were just making the transition from adolescence into adulthood. Leaving their teenage lives behind.

And on this melodious blend of piano taps and catchy drums, both Tekno and Davido take turns to infatuate about girls of their interest and the comfortable lives they’re living.

It’s an enjoyable tune which enjoyed heavy rotation on radio and got seen a lot on music TV channels.

2. Runtown —Gallardo feat. Davido

On this eastern highlife inspired tune, the sonic synergy between Runtown and Davido is faultless. Is it Runtown’s expression or Davido’s gliding effortlessly on the track?

Davido’s aura is felt all through the track and he finds spaces in the beat where he makes the perfect connection, alleviating the song to another level.

3. Sinzu – Carolina feat. Davido

Man, this song was everywhere in 2012. At a time when there were still CD shops at street corners, this was a song that banged from the speakers of those shops. If you bought a DJ mixtape around this period, it was one of the tracks that appeared on those mixtapes.

Davido with his warm, supple voice kickstarting the track slows you into the feels of the song and when Sinzu’s rhythmic first verse would come to an end, you’ll want to hear Davido’s ear-wormy input again.

4. Lil Kesh — Shoki feat. Davido and Olamide

At a period when Davido was reigning in the popularity of songs like Aye and Tchelete, Shoki was the song that reaffirmed Davido’s effect on songs as a track changer. He had brought that fervency on “Tchelete” and now on Shoki, his verse was delivered in a slow, measured take.

Shoki was already a viral pop number that year but with the addition of Olamide and Davido, it was like sprinkling more flavor into an already sweet soup.

5. Falz — Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido and Olamide

At the beginning of 2016, Davido had nicked a deal with Sony Music amidst a list of controversies ploughing through his career. One of such was with his Uncle to his baby mama, Dele Momodu.

Playing with their alter ego, the trio of Falz, Davido and Olamide trade lyrics fueled mainly with self confidence and the star power they’ve accumulated. While Olamide weaved lines around money, Davido took a violent, unrestrained route.

With his menacing, ferocious delivery, he signals to colleagues that he’s clear in terms of wealth and achievements, and you all know “Mr Dele na my boy”.

6. DJ Spinall — Olowo feat. Davido and Wande Coal

Perhaps one angle you should feature Davido on is when your tracks is hinged on talks of wealth. DJ Spinall probably knew this was an area where Davido thrived well, because of course he’s wealthy.

On Olowo, he links the boisterous David and the sweet-sounding Wande Coal on a bouncy beat. Davido doesn’t miss, reminding he’s been pooling in funds since he was a kid.

7. Reminisce — Daddy Mi feat. Davido

2014 vibes. There’s not so much to say about this track except that Davido’s verse turned into some sort of recitation for many listeners.

“Everything is nice, the bang is banging/The time is right, I see the money coming.”

8. Patoranking — Confirm feat. Davido

When he jumps on heavy percussion beats like this, there’s no limit to his expression.

And on Confirm where Patoranking leads with monetary pleas to the creator, Davido revels in luxury. You see how things halts when he storms in and how the tempo ascends higher by the time he starts spewing those swaggering words.

He boasts, delivers a short rap flow, and you want to be in that same bragging mood as he is.

9. ECool — Ada feat. Davido

The year 2017 was a turning point for Davido. First, he was reeling off the worst year of his career (2016) and was armed without a hit for more than a year.

Then, with the help of production geniuses, Tekno and Kiddominant, he would derive a new sound genre, Pon Pon from the reigning Banku sound. With that, hits like If and Fall were crafted. The following year, Ada still created from the sound was released and he was able to sneak a diss at actress Caroline Danjuma.

10. Kizz Daniel — One Ticket feat. Davido

Kizz Daniel had once collaborated with Davido for his debut hit single, Woju. But four years later, Kizz Daniel was at a stage where he was turning into an industry mainstay, cooking up enthralling singles listeners craved and grooved to.

In 2018, he would enlist the help of Davido again for the year-ending hit, One Ticket. And of course, Davido’s hook would ring around, becoming a memory verse of some sort.



