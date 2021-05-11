Deeper Life Pastor, Ogedengbe, Kidnapped Inside Church In Ondo

A pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church has been abducted by unknown gunmen at Irese near Akure in Akure south Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the cleric simply identified as Pastor Ogedengbe was kidnapped in the church on Monday evening.

His abduction was confirmed by a member of the church who identified himself as Brother Paul.

“He was kidnapped inside the church. They came with a black Corolla sports car. He was kidnapped alone,” the church member said.

The security operatives are yet to react to the report as at the time of filing the report.

