Cross River state governor in the early hours of Monday sacked four of his cabinet members including his commissioner for information, Mr Asu Okang and 8 others.

Ayade took a step further by relieving them of their appointment after they refused to join him in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Christian ita and made available to Vanguard, Monday, he directed that all those affected should return government property in their possession with immediate effect.

“The state governor, His Excellency Prof Ben Ayade has approved the relieve of the following persons of their appointments as commissioners:

. Mr. Mike Usibe, Rita Ayim ,Mr. Asu Okang ,Ntufam Donatus Etim.

“Similarly, the under listed persons have also been relieved of their appointments Mr Leo Inyambe, Rt Hon. Orok Otu Duke Mr. Victor Okon (Alausa) ,Mr. John Etim Bassey, Hon. Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.

“Consequently, they are hereby directed to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to the Chief of Staff to the governor His Excellency thanks them for their services to the state and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” he stated .

However ,one of the Commissioner’s, Ntufam Donstus Etim had already resigned his appointment on May 21 ,2021 before his “sack” today ( Monday ).

Recall that Vanguard had reported earlier that there were moves to decimate opposition in the state, with a systematic clampdown on government appointees and associates that have refused to join the All Progressive Congress, APC.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/05/breaking-defection-ayade-sacks-4-commissioners-5-other-appointees-in-cross-river/amp/?__twitter_impression=true