Disclaimer: DSS Is Not Recruiting, Warns Public Against Scammers

The Department of State Security Services, DSS has announced that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing at the agency.

This was conveyed in a disclaimer issued on Monday, signed by the agency’s Spokesman, Peter Afunanya (Phd.). The disclaimer read;

“This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi ALABI who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters. ALABI is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703.”

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms. Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website, www.dss.gov.ng.”

