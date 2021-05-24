POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Department of State Security Services, DSS has announced that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing at the agency.

This was conveyed in a disclaimer issued on Monday, signed by the agency’s Spokesman, Peter Afunanya (Phd.). The disclaimer read;

“This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi ALABI who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters. ALABI is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703.”

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms. Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website, www.dss.gov.ng.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/disclaimer-dss-is-not-recruiting-warns-public-against-scammers/