Disregard Any News Of A New Lockdown By FG – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government yesterday re-introduced a nationwide 12am to 4am curfew as part of efforts to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

This prompted #lockdown trending on Twitter yesterday.

The FG has through Lai Mohammed, Information and Culture Minister, urged Nigerians to disregard the news.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, urges Nigerians to disregard any news of a new lockdown by the Federal Government to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He says (the) news has been reported out of context.



TVC