A sister got this invitation for an interview tomorrow with this company “Early Global Resources Ltd/ Philips LED Experience Centre”.

Considering the recent happenings in the country, please who knows anything about the company.

Dear applicant ,

You are by this notice invited for a chat with respect to your application for Front Desk /Field Sales Support Officer in our organisation.

See details below:

Date: Tuesday 4th May, 2021

Time:10:00 am

Dress:Smart Casual

Venue:Philips LED Center, Lekki