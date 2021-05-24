Dominican Singer Weds In T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans, Wears A Straight Face In All Photos

Dominican singer, Nfasis, got married in a T-shirt and ripped jean shorts and this has made him go viral.

Not only was he so casually dressed for his big day, he also wore a straight face in all the photos.

On the other hand, his wife, Diana Vargas de Garcia, was fully dressed in a wedding gown with a veil and flowers.

Their daughters, who served as bridesmaids, were also dressed to the nines.

Diana shared a video of her husband’s wedding entrance and added in the caption: “At least you should have worn a tie.”

Nfasis and his wife have been together for years and they have two daughters. They are expecting a third child and Nfasis said on Facebook that it’ll be another girl.

Below are photos from his wedding and reactions from Facebook users who had a problem with his outfit and straight face.

