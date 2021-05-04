Don’t Say “I Love You” If You Do Not Mean It!

Sometimes ago, one of my social media pages, I made a sample post “How will you feel if someone says the words I LOVE YOU to you” to determine what matters more to people between the words and the personality behind the words. The responses I got showed that although the words matters and can have effect, the personality behind the words matters more. This has always being my believe.

An undeniable fact is that words are powerful and can mar or make an individual. But more powerful is the person behind the word. Take for instance, your boss at work tells you that you’re dumb and lazy. You feel bad. Then, you told your partner about it, and he or she confirms it again and tells you the same thing. You will feel more hurt that your partner calls you dumb and lazy because you hold your partner in high esteem than your boss. Your partner’s words will have more effect on you than that of your boss at work.

In essence, it is factual to conclude that “the person behind a word will determine how much effect the word will have on you”

As individuals, it is pertinent to note that we have to be careful with our words. It is lack of wisdom to throw words casually. Never say something you don’t mean. Never reduce someone’s self-worth with your careless usage of words too. Say words that encourage, inspire, and edify.

Also, your whole personality can be measured with the words of your mouth. If you’ve spoken some words in the past that you weren’t sincere and committed with, overtime, your words will stop carrying any weight or impact.. For instance, you’ve been telling someone you love him/her and there was no corresponding actions to back up your words; overtime, whenever you say such words again, it will lose credibility and would therefore have no effect on the person anymore. “Integrity start from you being able to stay loyal and committed to the words that comes out of your mouth”. When you say something, live up to it!

Always remember, although words are powerful, the extent of the effect of the words depend largely on the person behind the words.

Happy new month fam..

Here is my counsel for you this month,

IF YOU DON’T MEAN IT, DON’T SAY IT. IF IT WILL HURT, DON’T SAY IT. YOU ARE AS POWERFUL AS THE WORDS OF YOUR MOUTH”

©Ciana Joy.