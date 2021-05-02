Good morning Beloved

Peace be unto you in the name of our Lord Jesus

Don’t take eternity lightly

Proverbs 6:27 Can a man take fire in his bosom, and his clothes not be burned?

Beloved, your way of life will determine how you take eternity. Eternity has no end therefore ending in Hell is forever in the pit of unquenchable fire and in Heaven is forever in great joy and glory.

Beloved, from the anchor scripture, you can’t take fire in your bosom and expect not be burned so likewise you can’t keep engaging in sin, associating yourself with the world and yet you expect not to end up in everlasting burnings. Beloved, repent of your evil ways, you can’t have the world and inherit Heaven, you can’t continue sinning and inherit Heaven.

Sin is a fire in your bosom and it will surely burn you no matter what; here on earth and in eternity if you refuse to repent. Sin destroys, no matter who you are, it will destroy you if you do not repent just as fire has no respect of persons.

Beloved, repent and stop taking fire into your bosom; stop living like the world, stop all these sinful lifestyle, it will eventually lead to everlasting burning, therefore repent, cleave to GOD, do His will, walk in His ways – Holiness and Purity.

Finally, Beloved take heed unto this Word lest you regret in eternity. Eternity has no end, this world and all its pleasure will pass away, all the cares and affairs of this world is vain but eternity will never pass away – therefore make your choice today to either spend eternity with GOD or in the pit of Hell. I beseech you to choose Life. Don’t take eternity lightly and take fire in your bosom, Beloved the end of such who do so is death – eternal damnation.

Repent and be ye converted and walk in the ways of the Lord thy GOD, Heaven awaits you. Make the right choice!

The Grace of our Lord Jesus be with you. Amen.

GOD bless you.

Shalom.

