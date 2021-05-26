Drunk Ex-Porn Star Knocks Down Pastor, Abandons Him In Coma In US (Pix)

Drunk porn star, 31, confesses to mowing down pastor in hit-and-run and leaving him in a coma after cops found her wrecked Mercedes at luxury condo

An ex-porn star allegedly admitted to mowing down a pastor while she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol before fleeing the scene to go visit a celebrity friend.

Katherine Colabella, 31, who went by the stage name ‘Kitty Bella’ during her adult entertainment career, was arrested in Miami Beach and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Authorities said on the night of March 25 Colabella was driving on the MacArthur Causeway when she struck the Rev. Noé Aguilar as he bicycled home from work.

Instead of stopping to help the injured father-of-two, police say Colabella kept driving to the Continuum skyscraper, where she met up with La Mar C. Taylor, the creative director for pop star The Weeknd.

Police on Friday released video showing paramedics treating Aguilar at the scene of the crash. He was transported to a hospital with a serious head injury and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Another video showed Colabella explaining her side of the story to detectives the next day, after a valet at Continuum noticed the broken windshield and dented hood on her Mercedes Benz.

Colabella, of Cooper City, told detectives that she had been drinking before the crash, and left the scene because she panicked.

Employees at Continuum described Colabella as ‘looking like she was drunk’, according to the police report.

The valet who noticed her damaged car had called police that night to have it towed from the premises.

Body-camera footage showed Colabella stopping by the police station on March 26 to inquire about her car.

She is seen taking swigs of water between sentences as she described going to the skyscraper to visit her ‘celebrity friend’, Taylor



