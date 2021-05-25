Ebubeagu Security Network Members Arrest Over 37 Bandits In Ebonyi (Photos)

Ebubeagu Security Network Members on Sunday night arrested over 37 hoodlums in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Igbere TV reports.

According to report gathered by IGBERE TV, the bandits who all wore Odeshi charms on their necks and waists and rings on fingers were arrested at Agubia Ikwo at 1 AM through a collaborative effort of the Ikwo Police Division, Ikwo Ebubeagu team and a back up team from the State Ebubeagu contingent.

The bandits, according to report had finalized plans to launch an attack on the Agubia High Court, Ikwo Police Headquarters and Ikwo INEC office.

https://igberetvnews.com/1391028/ebubeagu-security-network-members-arrest-37-hoodlums-ebonyi-state-photos/