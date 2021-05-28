Edo 2020, Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgment Today

There is anxiety among members and supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election as the Federal High Court in Abuja will today deliver judgment on the appeal by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, against the ruling of the Appellate Court which upheld the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Igbere TV reports.

The sitting is expected to commence at 9:30am today.

Final judgement expected to be delivered at 4:00pm.

Ize-Iyamu is, challenging the outcome of the September 19, 2020, governorship election, which returned Mr Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Edo.



