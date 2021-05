EFCC Arrests 7 Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters. They were nabbed on April 16, 2021 at a popular hotel in the Nkponkiti – Ogui New Layout area of Enugu.



