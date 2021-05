EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected Yahoo-Yahoo Boys in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

