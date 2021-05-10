EFCC Arrests 52 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Benin (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday raided Edo State and arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters aka ‘Yahoo boys’ in Benin.

In a statement on Monday, Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media, disclosed the suspects were apprehended in different locations in the state capital after actionable intelligence.

Those in custody are Wisdom Attah, Alasa Solomon Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Thomas Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia.

Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Obi Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Abraham Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley, Oyase Destiny, Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Hope Osaze.

The rest are Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Israel Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert, Odili Wisdom and Osawaru Martins.

Uwujaren said six exotic cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards were recovered from them.

The statement added that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/10/efcc-raids-edo-arrests-52-yahoo-boys-in-benin/?amp=1