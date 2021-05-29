EFCC Arrests Ponzi Scheme Operator, Amos Olaniyan Over ₦128m Scam

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Amos Olaniyan for allegedly defrauding people of over N128m through an investment scheme.

A statement by the anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, indicated that the 43-year-old was arrested based on a series of petitions by his victims.

The petitioners alleged that Olaniyan through his company, DHIL Nigeria Limited popularly known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, persuaded them to invest in a network scheme which offered monthly 30 per cent returns on investment.

The statement read in part, “According to some of the victims, they were persuaded to invest after listening to the suspect’s weekly radio programme. However, after investing their monies they neither received the promised interest nor got a refund of their capital since 2020.

“Exasperated, they petitioned the EFCC. The commission, in the course of investigation, discovered that the suspect operated a classic Ponzi scheme and had defrauded hundreds of people, some of whom reported orally to the commission.”

The statement further said that the anti-graft agency was still receiving petitions on a daily basis from Olaniyan’s alleged victims.

It said the vehicle allegedly used by Olaniyan to perpetrate the fraud was not registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria as a financial institution.

“Five exotic cars, three landed properties and other incriminating documents were recovered from the suspect,” the statement added.

The commission said the suspect would be charged after the conclusion of the investigation.

https://punchng.com/efcc-arrests-alleged-ponzi-scheme-operator-over-n128m-scam/