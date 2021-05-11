Muslims are required to fast one more time tomorrow to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The committee responsible for sighting the moon in Saudi Arabia announced today that the Shawwal moon is yet to be sighted.

Consequently, Muslim faithful are required to fast tomorrow, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will now be officially celebrated in Nigeria on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Federal Government of Nigeria had since declare Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday to celebrate the holy festival.Shawwal



https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/11/eid-ul-fitr-muslims-to-fast-tomorrow-shawwal-moon-not-sighted-in-saudi-arabia/?amp=1