Ekiti IGR: EKIRS Embarks On Tax Compliance Enforcement

EKIRS EMBARKS ON TAX COMPLIANCE ENFORCEMENT

Ekiti State Internal Revenue has embarked on tax compliance enforcement which began on Monday ,24th May, 2021.

This was made known by the Executive Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Olumuyiwa Ogunmilade while addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti . According to him ,the enforcement named “Operation End Tax Evasion “ was aimed at ensuring compliance with Tax laws and also to ascertain the adequacy and compliance with Tax payment .

Mr Ogunmilade said the enforcement was not meant to victimize business owners but to ensure that all establishments captured in the tax net comply and pay what is due to the government .

He appreciated those who have been paying their dues into government coffers but also used the opportunity to appeal to those who have made tax evasion an habit or underpay to have a change of attitude so the state continues to enjoy the various development projects being witnessed across the state .

Ogunmilade said the erring businesses and stores have all had “NON COMPLIANCE” stickers pasted on their property stressing that it was imperative that those who claimed to have paid, provide their evidence of payment and those who have underpaid should pay up adequately.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=304788447890114&id=113755080326786