El-Rufai Angry Jonathan Didn’t Pick Him As VP – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri says Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai doesn’t like former President Goodluck Jonathan because he wasn’t selected as Vice President.

The former presidential aide made the revelation in reaction to El-Rufai’s claim that Jonathan wanted to jail him.

Omokri said El-Rufai was on a self imposed exile during the administration of Umar Yar’adua and returned to Nigeria on May 5, 2010, the day the ex-President died.

He said El-Rufai returned due to his belief that the atmosphere was more conducive for him under Jonathan.

Omokri recalled that six days after his return, El-Rufai visited Jonathan at the State House and held a press conference where he made “unsolicited comments” asking Jonathan to contest the 2011 elections and assured he would support.

“After the then President named Mr. Namadi Sambo as his Vice President, two days later on May 13, 2010, Mr. El-Rufai became very bitter and made plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and began to undermine the Jonathan administration.

“In keeping with the Jonathan Doctrine, wherein Dr. Jonathan said “I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits”, the then President refused to move against Mr. El-Rufai.”

Omokri said security reports received by Jonathan indicated that El-Rufai was engaged in provocative activities in order to instigate his own arrest to boost his popularity.

The government critic said the governor made several inciting comments that were injurious to Nigeria’s peace, unity and progress.

He recalled that on September 8, 2014, El-Rufai claimed Jonathan founded and funded Boko Haram to the tune of N50billion to give Islam a bad name.

That on November 25, 2014, El-Rufai told the world that Jonathan traveled to Chad to plan Boko Haram attacks with late President Idriss Deby.

Omokri further mentioned the January 5, 2014 allegation by El-Rufai that he, President Buhari and other prominent Nigerians were on a list of people to be killed by the Jonathan administration,

Noting that the spurious and defamatory statements could have led to his arrest and prosecution, Jonathan took a statesmanly position to ignore them, in order not to heighten the political tension in the country.

