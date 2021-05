El-Rufai’s Convoy: Nigerians Recreate “Door Opener For The Main Door Opener” (Video)

Connect on Linked in

El-Rufai’s Convoy: Nigerians Recreate Video Of “A Door Opener For The Main Door Opener” (Video)

The trending video about Kaduna Governor El-Rufai’s Convoy – “A Door Opener For The Main Door Opener”, has been recreated and shared online by Nigerians, IgbereTV reports.

This version’s “Door Opener For The Main Door Opener video” is longer and hillarious.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQYcnWBmuSo

See the original video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sRT_FiDLNQ

