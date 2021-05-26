Emmanuel Emenike & His Wife, Iheoma Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Nigerian international Footballer, Emmanuel Emenike took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 4th wedding anniversary with his wife, Iheoma Nnadi today May 26, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of himself and his wife, he wrote;

“Happy anniversary to us

@iheomannadi my special”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPVaKGYBpvI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His wife and Ex-beauty Queen, Iheoma Nnadi shared photos of their wedding on her Instagram handle. She wrote;

“Happy anniversary I am so blessed and thankful.

4 years and I’m just going to say that marriage needs genuine understanding, forgiveness, friendship, maturity, trust, and affirmation of love. It’s not a ride in the park but when two people really want it to work, it does by the Grace of God”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPVm2CAtPcl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link